NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With Cyber Monday here, millions of Americans are getting ready to shop online for the holidays.
Before you click yes on the gift you want, be wary of people trying to get more of your money.
According to NBC News, "Grinch Bots" shop faster than you can type, oftentimes reselling amazing gifts that you want at a higher price.
There are some things you can do to protect yourself:
- Avoid buying things on a third-party site to avoid getting scammed.
- Make sure you use a secure URL, that has "https" instead of just "http."
- Take a close look at your URL to make sure the green lock icon appears at the top. That will let you know if the site is secure.
- Check your credit card statement often for fraudulent activity. Look closely for any unexpected charges.
If would like to report an item lost or stolen, here’s a list of numbers from different companies and information to help:
Amazon
Phone Number: 1-888-280-4331
https://www.amazon.com/gp/help/customer/display.html?nodeId=201910830
Fed Ex
Phone Number 1.800.463.3339
How to prevent packages from disappearing?
https://www.fedex.com/en-us/delivery-manager/how-to-prevent-stolen-missing-packages.html
EBay
Phone Number: 1-866-540-3229
https://www.ebay.com/help/buying/returns-refunds/returns-missing-items-refunds-buyers?id=4008
UPS
Phone Number: 1 (800) 742-5877
https://www.ups.com/us/en/help-center/claims-support.page
US Postal Inspection Service
1-877-876-2455
Mail and Package Theft: https://www.uspis.gov/tips-prevention/mail-theft/
To report a crime: https://www.uspis.gov/report/
