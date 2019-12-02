With Cyber Monday here, millions of Americans are getting ready to shop online for the holidays.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With Cyber Monday here, millions of Americans are getting ready to shop online for the holidays.

Before you click yes on the gift you want, be wary of people trying to get more of your money.

According to NBC News, "Grinch Bots" shop faster than you can type, oftentimes reselling amazing gifts that you want at a higher price.

There are some things you can do to protect yourself:

  • Avoid buying things on a third-party site to avoid getting scammed.
  • Make sure you use a secure URL, that has "https" instead of just "http."
  • Take a close look at your URL to make sure the green lock icon appears at the top. That will let you know if the site is secure. 
  • Check your credit card statement often for fraudulent activity. Look closely for any unexpected charges.

If would like to report an item lost or stolen, here’s a list of numbers from different companies and information to help: 

Amazon

Phone Number: 1-888-280-4331

https://www.amazon.com/gp/help/customer/display.html?nodeId=201910830

Fed Ex

Phone Number 1.800.463.3339

How to prevent packages from disappearing?

https://www.fedex.com/en-us/delivery-manager/how-to-prevent-stolen-missing-packages.html

EBay

Phone Number: 1-866-540-3229

https://www.ebay.com/help/buying/returns-refunds/returns-missing-items-refunds-buyers?id=4008

UPS

Phone Number: 1 (800) 742-5877

https://www.ups.com/us/en/help-center/claims-support.page

US Postal Inspection Service

1-877-876-2455

Mail and Package Theft: https://www.uspis.gov/tips-prevention/mail-theft/

To report a crime: https://www.uspis.gov/report/

