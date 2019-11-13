Holiday Shopping Black Friday Target

Shoppers pack an aisle during a Black Friday sale at a Target store, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Newport, Ky.

 John Minchillo/AP Photo

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Black Friday is right around the corner, which means many shoppers will be standing in long lines to score a great deal, but don’t let the hype fool you.

Black Friday falls on Nov. 29 this year. Stores are dropping prices early because that critical window between Thanksgiving and Christmas is six days shorter than last year, so start tracking prices now.

Consumer Reports has great advice on how you can get the best deals.

Tip 1: Start Early

Do some bargain shopping before the day arrives. 

Tip 2: Do Your Homework 

Consumer Reports says study the ads the weekend before Thanksgiving.

Tip 3: Use Websites and Apps 

Consumer Reports suggests Google shopping, Price Grabber, Price Watch and Shopzilla. Amazon’s mobile app allows you to use a smartphone camera to scan products and price shop.

Tip 4: Use Retailers Loyalty Programs

Use retailers’ loyalty programs that offer sales and promotions to members. Signing up for Black Friday shopping alerts now will get you the early word on promotions, coupons and discounts.

Click for more tips from Consumer Reports.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.