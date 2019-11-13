NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Black Friday is right around the corner, which means many shoppers will be standing in long lines to score a great deal, but don’t let the hype fool you.
Black Friday falls on Nov. 29 this year. Stores are dropping prices early because that critical window between Thanksgiving and Christmas is six days shorter than last year, so start tracking prices now.
Consumer Reports has great advice on how you can get the best deals.
Tip 1: Start Early
Do some bargain shopping before the day arrives.
Tip 2: Do Your Homework
Consumer Reports says study the ads the weekend before Thanksgiving.
Tip 3: Use Websites and Apps
Consumer Reports suggests Google shopping, Price Grabber, Price Watch and Shopzilla. Amazon’s mobile app allows you to use a smartphone camera to scan products and price shop.
Tip 4: Use Retailers Loyalty Programs
Use retailers’ loyalty programs that offer sales and promotions to members. Signing up for Black Friday shopping alerts now will get you the early word on promotions, coupons and discounts.
Click for more tips from Consumer Reports.
