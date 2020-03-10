NASHVILLE, TN.- On Foster Street in East Nashville, people are getting in line to file their taxes.
But what about those who can’t find their W2’s? Who’ve lost everything after the deadly tornadoes?
“A lot of folks are wondering, what happens if I’ve lost my tax documents? Or, how do we get tax refunds into the pockets quickly??” Mitchell said.
The Untied Way of Greater Nashville says if you’re a tornado survivor, the first thing you should do is to irs.gov. They can tell you how to get your documents replaced.
IRS extends April 15 and other upcoming deadlines, provides other tax relief for victims of Tennessee tornadoes https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/irs-extends-april-15-and-other-upcoming-deadlines-provides-other-tax-relief-for-victims-of-tennessee-tornadoes
“Some people are going to eligible for an expedited return. So when you think about all the devastation that has taken place and just the need to get dollars into the pocket immediately, that’s going to be really, really helpful,” Mitchell said.
Reconstructing Records After a Natural Disaster or Casualty Loss; IRS Provides Tips to Help Taxpayers
https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/reconstructing-records-after-a-natural-disaster-or-casualty-loss-irs-provides-tips-to-help-taxpayers
Another thing you can do is dial 211 or go to http://211.org/
“211 is going to tell you about the tech tax preparation sites. And so for households that are earning $66,000 or less, taxes are prepared completely free of charge and they could also help answer some of those questions about tax returns and where to go to get information,” Mitchell said.
If you’re a tornado survivor and you live in Davidson, Wilson and Putnam counties, the IRS says you now have until July 15h to file individual and business tax returns as well as tax payments.
The United Way of Greater Nashville says you can file storm related expenses underneath your 2019 tax return as well.
”So it’s really important to just take the inventory of things that’ve been lost, damages, anything that they’re dealing with in terms of contractors and repairs --all of those things can be counted on your 2019 tax return,” Mitchell said.
The Financial Independence Center is located on 302 Foster Street in East Nashville:
Monday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The center offers free tax prep for individuals or households earning less than $66,000 in 2019.
Nashville Mayor John Cooper and Metro Assessor Vivian Wilhoite jointly announced this week the availability of sales tax relief and property tax relief under existing State law for Davidson County residents impacted by the March 3, 2020 tornado.
“It is important as Nashvillians emerge from devastating losses that we communicate any available mechanisms that can afford financial relief, such as sales tax refunds,” said Mayor Cooper. “Under existing State law, those most in need can access relief in the form of property appraisal procedures where appropriate as a result of such losses,” added Assessor Wilhoite.
According to the Metropolitan Department of Law, the primary vehicles for tax relief to disaster victims under current State law include the following:
PROPERTY VALUATION AT POST-DAMAGE VALUES
For tornado victims who suffered “substantial damage” to buildings and improvements, including residential, commercial and industrial buildings, State law (Tenn. Code Ann. § 67-5-603) provides that the Assessor’s Office will assess the value of such property based upon its condition after the tornado, provided the property is not restored or replaced by September 1, 2020.
“Substantial damage” would refer to buildings and improvements that have been rendered unfit for use or occupancy, or whose damages reduce the value of the improvement by fifty percent (50%).
The post-damage valuation is made on a pro rata basis, with the structure’s normal “pre-tornado” value applying from January 1 through March 3, 2020.
Once complete, the Trustee would collect property taxes based upon the assessment as prorated by the Assessor. Such value prorations would not affect the due date for property taxes under current law.
PROPERTY VALUATION FOR COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PERSONAL PROPERTY
For commercial and industrial tangible personal property destroyed or substantially damaged by the tornado that is not restored or replaced before September 1, 2020, State law (Tenn. Code Ann. § 67-5-606) likewise provides that the Assessor will similarly prorate the assessment of the personal property for the portion of the year prior to the date of destruction or substantial damage (i.e., March 3, 2020). The Trustee would collect taxes on the property based upon the Assessor’s prorated assessment. As with real property, the proration would not affect the due date for personal property taxes.
SALES TAX REFUND FOR PURCHASES RELATED TO TORNADO DAMAGE
Under additional State law, (Tenn. Code Ann. § 67-6-396), individuals who receive FEMA disaster assistance for repair, replacement, or construction of the their primary residence are entitled to a refund of state and local sales tax paid for the purchase of major appliances, residential furniture, or residential building supplies up to $2,500.00.
Claims must be filed within one year of the claimant’s FEMA decision letter for disaster assistance, and only one (1) natural disaster refund may be submitted per claimant.
Claims must include a certification that the purchases were to replace, repair, or restore property damaged in the 2020 Tornado and include satisfactory proof of receipt of federal disaster assistance (e.g., the FEMA decision letter).
Questions and requests for additional details regarding property tax assessments may be directed to
Davidson County Assessor of Property
Howard Office Building
700 Second Avenue South
Suite 210
PO Box 196305
Nashville, TN 37219
615-862-6080
Questions regarding sales tax refunds may be directed to:
Tennessee Department of Revenue
500 Deaderick Street
Nashville, TN 37242
(615) 253-0600
