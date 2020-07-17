NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As we get closer and closer to August and the upcoming school year, News 4 continues to hear the concerns many teachers and parents from across Middle Tennessee have as districts plan ahead.
Amanda Kail, President of Metro Nashville Education Association commends MNPS for starting off with virtual learning this school year, but still is worried about the future.
“People have a little bit of a stereotype about teachers that they’re often young and that’s not always the case. In fact, it’s not the case with a significant percentage of our teachers. A Lot of our teachers are also single parents. I’ve talked to more than teacher who is a single parent, grandparent raising kids-with pre-existing conditions. I’ve had a teacher call me in tears call me and say, 'If I go work and I die, who will take care of my kids!!' You know, these stories are heartbreaking,” Kail said.
Kail tells News 4 she’s heard from numerous teachers across the area.
Many of them tell her they’re already stressed out during the regular school year.
“For years, educators have been -you know--shouting from the rooftops to fully fund our schools. And now that we’re in this position--just think how much we’re better off we would be had we been fully funded all along,” Kail said.
Metro Nashville Public Schools opted to go virtual until Labor Day. They’ll reassess the situation close to that time. Other Districts outside of Davidson County have offered virtual learning as an option.
Kail says before any school doors open, local, state and national leaders really need to think about the consequences of going back too fast.
“There’s no reason to put people at increased risk when it’s preventable. So we want to make sure that every single precaution is in place to make sure our educators, to make sure our custodial staff, make sure our bus drivers, make sure our paraprofessionals and our cafeteria workers that everyone is protected,” Kail said.
Meanwhile districts across middle Tennessee say the safety of their own staff is a top priority
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.