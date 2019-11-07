NASHVILLE, TN.- “I’ve heard this from multiple people I work with.”
For fear of losing her job, an MNPS employee is keeping her face hidden, but wants everyone to hear about what she claims are problems with MNPS’s payroll system.
“You send email after email and you don’t get a response. Or you get a vague response that doesn’t really answer the question and then when you follow up, you get nothing,” the teacher said.
For months she says she’s been fighting with the district to get her paycheck corrected.
“I’ve been in the district for quite a few years now. When I transferred in, I had to update all of the stuff in the system. Proving my experience from other counties,” she said. “I recently discovered that my paycheck hadn’t increased in a few years.”
The teacher says the district owed her thousands. Every time she asked them about it, she claims that they were dismissive.
“Arguments. Them denying that there was an error, and then telling me that it was on me for not updating the system despite that I had already done that.”
For over a month News 4 asked MNPS for information about payroll mistakes. We wanted to know how many salary discrepancies their office received over a two year period.
Officials responded by saying that they only began tracking this information in February 2019 after new leadership.
News 4 obtained a document from MNPS which shows 40 salary inquiries. Out of those, MNPS found 14 of them needed to be corrected.
MNPS says they have a very large organization. Tey do have occasions where an employees pay may have to be adjusted because an employee changed positions, earned advanced degrees or took on more work, but the district does not feel that this is happening frequently. MNPS also says they have not heard of any situation where employees did not receive the compensation they were due.
“My hope is that MNPS payroll and compensation realizes that this is becoming a bigger issue and there are starting to become lots of angry employees and that they do need a better job by responding to emails and checking people’s accounts.”
The employee told me she finally received thousands of dollars back, as well as her pay raise last week. She is still upset that it took this long and knows there are people still waiting on their problems to get fixed.
