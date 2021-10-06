NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - News4 is working for you to help you protect yourself and your identity. This comes after more than a thousand people had their information leaked at a Nashville business. We first told you about Wise Staffing group Tuesday.

“If you have an online account or any kind of online presence and you have a credit history, your information probably has been compromised,” Kevin Brasler with Consumers’ Checkbook which is a consumer watchdog group in Washington, D.C. said.

But the good news is you have options even after your information has been leaked Sure, you want to change your passwords on everything first...but then what? “What you want to be most careful about monitoring and making sure you've locked it down are your retirement accounts and your investment accounts,” Brasler said.

Getting your money back from those accounts can be tough but when it comes to your credit cards, most companies offer protection. So, you want to use a credit card as often as possible to pay for things. The best thing you can do to protect yourself from identity theft is initiate a credit freeze on all your accounts. And you can do that for free!

“You just go to their websites, login using your information and you say freeze my credit,” Brasler said. This way criminals can’t open an account in your name if they've been able to get access to certain information.

It’s of course not your fault if your personal information has been compromised from somewhere you go. For instance, a doctor’s office. But taking these steps as soon as you find out about it can help protect your personal information.