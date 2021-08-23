Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance offers tips for flood victims

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s something you hate hearing, the vulnerable taken for a ride.
Even while families are still looking for missing loved ones, Humphreys County law enforcement said Monday that they are getting reports of con artists using Saturday’s deadly floods in Waverly as prime opportunities to steal.
“We’re beginning to see people trying to take advantage of residents, so I would ask resident to be very careful about who you conduct business with,” Waverly Department of Public Safety Chief Grant Gillespie said.
“They’re preying on you and your need to get a roof over your head to get back to normal,” Kevin Walters, Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance spokesperson, said.
It’s why Walters said you need to know how to spot those red flags.
“One red flag would be if they want an upfront fee for any kind of service that they may claim, and if they claim to be from the government. You’re going to be seeing state employees, you’re going to be seeing all sorts of emergency personnel. If someone shows up at your house, claims to be from the government, and there’s an upfront fee for assistance with your problem, you’re dealing with a scammer,” Walters said.
The same goes for shady contractors.
“If you don’t know a particular tow company that wants to remove cars from your yard or a home repair person that wants to help you with the repairs, please vet those people and make sure you’re doing business with legitimate contractors and builders and handymen that are legitimate,” Gillespie said.
One thing con artist will do is say they work for an organization with a similar name. Before you give out any money, be sure to look them up.
“Don’t be afraid to pump the brakes and take a pause and ask to see more information from this person if what they’re saying sounds suspicious,” Walters said.
Walters said that if someone comes up saying they have a limited time offer, don’t be pressured on the spot to make a decision. Walters said scammers will make the promise sound nice and attractive, but do not fall for it.
Steps to filing an insurance claim
Consumer experts say file your insurance claim as soon as possible. Call your insurance company or agency with your policy number and other relevant information.
If your home is damaged to the extent where you cannot live there, Walters said you need to ask your insurance company if you have coverage for additional living expenses.
“While you’re there, you need to be documenting the damages that occurred. Photos, videos, all those things, and then make a temporary repairs necessary to prevent further damage, but don’t have permanent repairs made until your insurance company has inspected the property and you’ve reached an agreement on the cost of repairs,” Walters said.
Walters added that if you feel like you’ve unfairly been denied a claim, then file a complaint online with the TDCI.
Through the first six months of this year, Walters said they’ve returned millions of dollars to consumers through their mediation process.
Flood insurance
According to the National Flood Insurance Program, only a little more than 27,000 people in Tennessee actually have flood insurance policies. That is something that the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance is trying to change.
“A flood insurance policy helps ensure the financial capacity that could happen to you and your family is avoided,” Walters said.
Walters said a home insurance policy does not help you rebuild after a flood. Also, flood insurance won’t retroactively help you rebuild.
“Flooding is the most common natural disaster in America, and flooding occurs in areas that typically haven’t flooded before. Flash flooding is covered under a flood policy,” Walters said. “Consumers think ‘It’ll never happen to me,’ until it happens to them.”
One of the barriers is that many consumers feel flood insurance is too expensive.
“What FEMA, who oversees the National Flood Insurance Program, has said, through their new Risk Rating 2.0 Evaluation of flood insurance premiums, is that in Tennessee, 28% of Tennessee policy holders, will see decreases in their premiums. If you have a premium now with flood insurance, 28% will see a decrease, 59% will only see an increase of about $10 a month on average,” Walters said.
An inch of water in a house can cause upwards of $25,000 an inch in damage.
Click for information about flood insurance.
Generator safety
Consumer experts tell News4 that before power can be restored, a certified electrical inspector with the State Fire Marshal’s Office must conduct visual inspections of locations that have been impacted by flood waters.
If it’s determined that the flood waters did not reach the electrical equipment, it’s going to be left to the local power company to determine if electrical service can be turned back on.
The Fire Marshal’s Office is urging consumers to be very careful in regard to their electrical equipment in their homes and their businesses.
Also, be wary of using a gas-powered generator inside of a home. Carbon Monoxide is produced typically from a gas-powered generator. It’s odorless and deadly.
“Never use a gas-powered generator inside a home, a garage or a carport. A generator should only be used outdoors, and at least 15 feet away from buildings,” Walters said.
If you have any questions, please contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 615-741-7179 about reconnecting your power supply to your home.
