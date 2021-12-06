Reid Van Ness

The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance Division of Regulatory Boards said they’ve recently received information that former funeral director and embalmer Reid Van Ness is allegedly approaching Spanish speaking residents in Rutherford County who’ve recently lost loved ones.  

Van Ness, who is fluent in Spanish, is allegedly offering to have the remains of the families' loved ones either cremated or shipped to their home countries in exchange for money. But according to families, they never arrive.

The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance Division of Regulatory Boards said anyone with knowledge about this activity is urged to immediately file a complaint with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, local law enforcement and the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance.

News 4 has reached out to Van Ness for comment, but has not heard back from him at this time. 

