PLEASANT VIEW, TN (WSMV) - Last month, our Call 4 Action Team told you about Sycamore High School’s Wrestling Team. They were frustrated after paying more than $7,000 for a mat that was never delivered. On Monday, a new mat arrived after another company watched the News 4 story.

It's an arrival they've been waiting on for over a year.

"We were like yeah! It's about time! Thank God!!" Senior Mark Helser said. "We were just so stoked. We get to wrestle on our nice mat."

A brand-new wrestling mat for the Sycamore High School Wrestling team in Cheatham County.

"Very excited. We haven't had a new mat in so many years," Senior Ariel Rojas-Avila said.

The team never thought this day would come after they said they had a bad experience with Tiffin Mats Inc. in Maryland. The students and team raised about $7,000 for a mat, only to never arrive, despite multiple calls and emails.

Tennessee high school never receives wrestling mats A local wrestling team is frustrated after they say they raised money for new mats bought them from a company only to never receive the mats.

After News4 aired the story in December, another company Dollamur Sport Surfaces, heard about the wrestling team's situation and got involved and sent them a customized mat worth more than $10,000 for free.

"When we heard about this opportunity, we immediately, literally within ten minutes, made the decision to do this. And then all 150 folks at Dollamur rallied behind this mat, ready to go to them before Christmas," Don Ochsenreiter, President and CEO of Dollamur Sport Services, said

Head Wrestling Coach Steve Hamblin and his wife Jennifer Hamblin couldn't believe the news when they got the call.

"I'm not an emotional person--normally, but it hit us pretty hard. We called Don, and he made this offer to us, and we both kind of teared," Coach Steve Hamblin said.

"This is something that the coach kind of drilled into the kids. Cause they've been down. They've been mad. How do companies get with this. So as adults, we got to show them an example of you know when the going gets tough...you gotta pray...you gotta let God. And you just gotta keep going," Jennifer Hamblin said.

News 4 reached out to Tiffin Mats, Inc by phone and email. We are waiting to hear back. Hamblin says they won't give up getting their money back but says this development truly shows there are still good people in this world.