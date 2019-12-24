NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s a busy day in Best Buy on Charlotte Pike as last minute shoppers browse and purchase items one last time before Christmas.
“It’s going great. It’s actually not as busy as I thought it was going to be!” Nashville resident Rob Atkins said.
“Trying to find the best deal we can out here,” Nashville resident Campbell Henry said.
Paul Colter touched down from Dallas not too long ago and is home for the holidays.
“There’s no place like home. No place like Nashville,” Colter said.
For Colter, waiting until the last minute has become a bit of a tradition.
“The procrastination thing, kind of like cramming for an exam I guess,” Colter said.
Same goes from Campbell and his sister Alyson, although it’s mainly their dad that’s making them shop on Christmas Eve.
“He literally every year he’s like, OK can we go buy stuff? Only on Christmas Eve, you have to go shopping. And we have to get everything for mom on the last day.”
“It’s his tradition,” they both said of their dad.
They’re not alone. According to the National Retail Federation’s Holiday trends, 56% of shoppers are buying gifts this week.
As far as what shoppers are buying: 49% of people are buying clothes, 31% are purchasing toys, 28% are buying gift cards and 24% are buying consumer electronics.
“Socks! That’s gotta be in there! Some T-shirts. Jewelry for my wife. Small things like that! Most of the big stuff I’ve already purchased,” Rob Atkins said.
If you’re trying to find a place to shop before Christmas, you still have a few hours left.
- Best Buy: Closes at 6 p.m.
- Opry Mills: Closes at 6 p.m.
- Target: Closes at 10 p.m.
- Mall at Green Hills: Closes at 6 p.m.
- Walgreens: Closes at midnight
- Walgreens Christmas Day: Open 6 a.m.-midnight
