NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - We all like to have insurance to help protect us.
But scammers are not only targeting that need for protection, they’re taking your money right along with it.
The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance says Insurance Fraud is a consistent problem that comes up every year.
The biggest fraud case we’ve seen recently involves Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron’s daughter, Kelsey Ketron. In January, Ketron had her insurance license revoked and had to pay $23,000 in civil penalties after facing more than 70 charges related to insurance fraud.
Kevin Walters with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance says their team received over 3,000 complaints in general last year. TDCI also returned over $4 million to consumers who filed complaints.
Insurance Fraud, Walters says happens all the time and in all forms.
Walters says a scam artist will give you a “policy,” you pay them money and then the fraudster say you’re covered, only for the consumer to discover later that they’re not.
Walters says fraudsters usually find creative ways to do this by using an email, phone number or via social media. Sometimes even going door to door.
“You should always slow down. If you feel pressured, that is a red flag to walk away. If someone contacts you through social media or facebook app and wants to sell you a policy, that’s a cash only deal, 9 times out of 10 you’re dealing with a scammer,” Walters said.
Walters says to make sure that there is an actual insurance policy available. Also, don’t sign anything until you get a second opinion. Get quotes from other insurance companies before you give them any of your money.
You can check to make sure a company is legitimate by going to verify.tn.gov
