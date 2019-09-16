NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With the end of hurricane season still two months away, Tennessee Attorney General Hebert Slatery III and the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance are asking Tennesseans to be on alert about potential scams dealing with water damaged vehicles.
The TDIC said after a hurricane, it’s common for owners of flood-damaged cars that have been declared total losses by insurance companies to try and sell them.
Instead of sending the cars to the junk yard, many scammers quickly get rid of their cars hoping they can sell it before title check systems have time to record their car’s history.
The Tennessee Motor Vehicle Commission wants you to remember that anyone selling a flooded vehicle is required to disclose the car’s history to you.
If you’re looking to buy a car and you are worried, keep an eye out for signs, such as a musty smell, damp carpets or mud under the seats. Also use a reputable title check service, such as the National Motor Vehicle Title Information System to check the car’s history.
If you find that it was titled in a flood-damaged area, ask a ton of questions before making your decision.
"The scammers don't keep the vehicle in their state for long. They'll go out of state to try and sell those flood-damaged vehicles, and we want Tennesseans to be aware that they could be a victim of a scammer and of a scammer trying to sell them a flood damaged car,” Keven Walters, Director of Communications with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance said.
Another thing motorists can do is have a mechanic inspect your car if you feel like you’ve been sold one that’s been flooded before. A mechanic can find electrical issues.
