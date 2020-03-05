NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - State and consumer agencies across the Tennessee tell News 4 that they are already hearing reports of scammers and price gouging in Middle Tennessee after this week’s deadly tornado.
Thursday morning, officials with the Attorney General’s Office, Department of Commerce and Insurance and the Better Business Bureau held a press conference at the Centennial Sportsplex o provide consumers with helpful tips.
The Sportsplex is one of three places in Middle Tennessee where officials are providing assistance with insurance claims.
The second location is in Lebanon at the Home Depot.
The third is in Cookville at the 911 Center. Officials with Travelers Insuracne, USAA, Allstate and State Farm will be at the locations everyday helping victims of the storm.
Officials also took time during the press conference to alert victims of scammers.
Commissioner Hodgen Mainda with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance says if someone is offering you something that sounds too good to be true, be wary of that.
State leaders also urge consumers take your time before making any agreements and beware of contractors selling repairs door to door, especially when they ask to receive a payment from you upfront.
"If a contractor promises you something...get it in writing. Keep a record of your property damage or repairs made to your property. Avoid high pressure sales tactics urging you to act quickly before signing a contract,” Mainda said.
They also advise not to pay more than a third of the cost upfront.
Robyn Householder, President and CEO of the BBB of Middle TN and Southern Kentucky says they’ve already received several calls of people pretending to be from charities.
"Within hours of the tornado touching down, we've had reports of over 100 charities that were not legitimate. And so what I need you all to remember is that in times of tragedies--please focus on the companies and the organizations you know local,” Householder said.
Claire Marsalis, Director of Division of Consumer Affairs at the Attorney General’s Office says you also want to be wary of people claiming to be state government officials.
"Government employees will not charge fees for you to make an application for assistance. If someone is trying to a fee that should be a red flag of a scammer,” Marsalis said.
Householder also says the BBB is noticing several pop up ads on social media that are offering help to tornado victims. Be wary of them as well.
“Legitimate organizations that you never done business with are not going to reach out to you and ask for a donation,” Householder said.
The best thing officials say to do is contact companies directly or go straight to their website.
If you have fallen victims, contact the State Attorney General’s Office here to file a complaint or call 615-741-4737
You can also file a complaint with the Better Business Bureau, which allows them to add the concerns to their scam tracker list.
You can also request a quote at bbb.org to find companies that have been vetted by BBB officials.
The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance also recommends you contact them if you need assistance with insurance claims.
