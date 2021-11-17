NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Complaints are piling up against a home remodeling company.
News4 has learned over 30 complaints have been filed with the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office and the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance against Wood Construction and Remodeling.
News4 has also confirmed with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation that it has received a request from District Attorney General Ken Baldwin, who represents the First Judicial District, to open an investigation into allegations involving Wood Construction and Remodeling. The TBI said the investigation remains open and ongoing.
“We were getting the same script,” Antioch resident Erin Lamb said.
Unfinished homes and unfinished basements are just some of the complaints.
“So many things happened that we were not comfortable with,” Bellevue resident Deena Russell said.
Lamb and Russell are just two of the dozens of complaints the that has received about Wood Construction and Remodeling.
“Total project, they wanted 40%, which we now learned is not legal to ask, but we paid them $17,310 to start with,” Russell said.
In collaboration with NBC affiliate WRAL in Raleigh, NC, News4 Investigates discovered there have been more than 40 complaints in Tennessee and North Carolina filed with the state’s Attorney General’s offices.
News4 asked the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office how much money they estimated Wood Construction and Remodeling owes some of the customers who have filed complaints.
“We can’t say for sure yet, but we know it’s well over $200,000 at least,” Samantha Fisher, Tennessee Attorney General’s Office Director of Communications, said.
The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance said the Board for Licensing Contractors has temporarily suspended the company’s license, and the Wood Construction and Remodeling website said the business is closed.
“The nature and the seriousness of the allegations require the department to take this immediate emergency action in order to protect consumers,” Kevin Walters, spokesperson for Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, said.
Lamb and Russell said their mission now is to educate other consumers about their experience and they hope more action is taken on a state level.
“I hope the state prevents them from doing further business in Tennessee and I do hope the state freezes Joe Wood’s assets to get some restitution for the people whose money he took,” Lamb said.
The TBI said its investigation remains open and ongoing.
News4 reached out to Wood Construction and Remodeling multiple times by phone and by email, but they have not returned messages.
The Attorney General’s office said if you did business with the company and have had issues to file a complaint online. You can also file a complaint with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance online.
The Department of Commerce and Insurance told News4 another hearing with the Board of Licensing Contractors is expected to take place on Nov. 30. Officials said Wood Construction and Remodeling is expected to tell its side of the story. News4 will be at the hearing and will report on any new developments.
