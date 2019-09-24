NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Plumbing problems, weak cabinets, black spots on her ceiling. Since moving into Hickory Creek Apartments this year, Adrianna Ortiz says she has had issues.
“My request were ignored, not taken seriously,” Ortiz said.
Ortiz submitted work orders dating back to March.
News4 went out to her apartment and noticed two holes in the bathroom walls. Repair work, Ortiz claims never got finished.
“We had a bad handy-man drill holes in the wall and also he pumped raw sewage into my bathtub because he didn’t have the proper tools or equipment to deal with the repairs,” Ortiz said.
News4 also noticed black spots on the ceiling.
“They’re telling me that I’m not a mold expert. That I don’t know anything that I’m talking about. And this is not mold. This is mildew,” Ortiz said.
News4 reached out to Hickory Creek Apartments several times. They declined an interview.
A representative from Morgan Properties, the corporate office, stated that Ortiz’s issues are minor.
Just days after News4 started investigating, Ortiz got a 30-Day Cure Letter from her landlord saying she denied access to them in the past and that she has an untidy place. The apartment cited those things as possible reasons to evict her.
“When they came here, I was leaving out the door on the way to work. So, I was unable to be here and because of the negligence and shady things they’ve done in the past, I do not like them in my apartment without me supervising,” Ortiz said.
While News4 was in the apartment, maintenance showed up and repair work began.
Ortiz finally feels that progress is being made.
“Reaching out to the media was really my last resort,” Ortiz said.
Here are a few tips if you want to know your rights as a renter, particular for first-time renters.
- Keep documentation of everything: Every work order, every email. Make sure you have a copy so if an issue comes up, you have proof that you tried resolving your problem.
- Let your landlord inside if you call them: Work with your landlord to resolve your issues. The same goes for the landlord too, work with your tenant.
- Comply with building and house codes: A Landlord needs to comply with building and housing codes that could affect the health and safety of the tenant.
The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance has these and other helpful tips for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.