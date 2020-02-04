NASHVILLE, TN. - Every time Moss Pettigrew turns on his faucet even to make a cup of coffee, he’s thinking about his water bill.
“It keeps getting higher,” Pettigrew said.
Like his bill from January. It was over $700.00. Pettigrew says he knows he doesn’t use that much water.
“Our bill really spiked. I mean, it’s been almost a year now. Since last February,” Pettigrew said.
Pettigrew says Metro Water told him there may be a leak somewhere, so, he tried and tried searching for his water meter and water line.
“We had plumbers out here looking. We called 811 dig to look. We can’t find anything. Metro water’s been out here. They get frustrated and leave,” Pettigrew said.
Not to be stumped by this mysterious problem, we called Metro Water to find out where on Earth is the water meter buried. After our call, Metro Water crews came out. Low and behold, underneath three to four inches of dirt, mulch and runoff lies Pettigrew’s meter.
“We did find that it was covered up,” Sonia Allman with Metro Water Services said.
Allman says crews also found out the leak was inside the meter, so Metro Water fixed it and his bill.
“We actually gave him an adjustment on two months. So we took the highest months and made the adjustments based on that,” Allman said.
Moss is not getting back $396.00 adjusted to his account.
“I was really frustrated with the whole process and that’s why I reached out to you and sure enough now we got a resolution. And I”m very thankful,” Pettigrew said.
Pettigrew says he’s still working and hopin the Metro Water billing department can reduce more of his bill. For now, he’s just happy the meter mystery is solved.
Sonia Allman with Metro Water services says they have water meters that are able to read meters and send an auto mated signals to them, which is why Pettigrew was still being billed, even though his meter and line were not visible.
Allman did want to stress that as a homeowner, it is your responsibility to keep your water meter clear and easy to spot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.