NASHVILLE, TN.- As concern over Coronavirus grows, some social media sites are taking steps to try and prevent the spread of misinformation.
There are a lot of unknowns about the coronavirus, but social media giants like facebook and twitter and taking steps to keep the information shared their platforms accurate.
Facebook announced it’s cracking down on ads that refer to the Coronavirus and create a sense of urgency, like implying a limited supply or guaranteeing a cure. They say they will also remove content that’s been flagged by leading global health organizations as ‘Conspiracy theories.’
News 4 also reached out to twitter. Officials with Twitter say they are not seeing a significant coordinated attempt to spread misinformation, but are continuing to take proactive steps to ensure things like trend and search function are protected from malicious behaviors.
Both facebook and twitter already have processes in place for users to report posts they believe to be false or violates company standards.
