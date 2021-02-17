NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) Driving by without stopping or not answering their questions. That was the most significant issue many people in the Nations said they had with their mail delivery. Some of the homeowners tell News4 that they have had this issue for over a year.
Homeowners reached out to our Call 4 Action team to express their concerns and frustrations with the post office.
In a video obtained by News4, you can see a mail carrier not stopping at multiple mailboxes.
"And off she goes. Completely skipping everybody else," you can hear one neighbor say in a video.
"I can go a week without getting mail," Allison Laughter from the Nations said.
Neighbors in the Nations and Sylvan Park neighborhoods said receiving mail on their block literally lived up to the nickname "Snail Mail" because they could go days and weeks between getting deliveries.
"At first, I kind of thought it was an isolated thing, but I started talking to some of my neighbors and realized they experienced the same thing," Laughter said.
Mary Catherine Musick lives in the Nations. Her husband filmed a post office worker driving by her home multiple times, never stopping.
"We had a package that needed to be picked up, so we had the flag raised on the mailbox. She skipped our home. So, my husband took the package for her to pick up. She refused to take it. So, he left it on the ground in hopes that maybe she would come and get it. Just because of concerns with COVID. He thought maybe she didn't want to approach him. And she still refused to take the package," Musick said.
In another clip sent to News4, you can see one homeowner trying to speak with the driver, but no luck. Neighbors say one particular mail carrier always had a bad attitude.
"I kind of walked a few houses down to talk to her and she was pretty cold," Musick said.
Homeowners say this headache has caused them serious problems. They've missed out on important mail like drivers' licenses, even medication.
The post office does have a policy in place that says customers must remove obstructions such as vehicles and trash cans or things that may impede safe and efficient delivery.
But the homeowners say in an area with limited parking, preventing people from parking in front of mailboxes can be tough. One homeowner tells News4 they asked the post office if they could have a carrier walk the route instead and never heard back.
Residents also stated that the USPS mandated that the route, specifically on the 4700 Block of Indiana Avenue, become a park and loop route, which means the carrier is required to exit the vehicle.
"The thing about The Nations is proximity. We're all pretty close to each other, and so it's pretty quick and easy delivery. And it doesn't seem too much to ask to set a service that is given to us," Laughter said.
After reaching out to the post office multiple times on behalf of the neighbors, the people living in this section of the Nations tell News4 things are finally running smoothly.
Neighbors say they have not seen the particular employee they were concerned about on their route since they called for action. They hope she never returns.
The post office said customers with individual concerns should contact their toll-free customer care line at 1-800-AS USPS (275-8777).
News 4 reached out to the Post Office multiple times for an on-camera interview. They declined, stating they cannot comment on personnel issues. They also stated that they were aware of the concerns with the delivery to the Sylvan Park and Nations neighborhoods, and that a resolution is already in place. They apologized for any inconvenience their customers may have experienced.
