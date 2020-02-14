SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - At the Smyrna Dispatch Center, officials get about 200 calls a day. Officials are making an effort to notify the public one particular trend they're noticing.
“Our dispatch can receive anywhere from 10 to 12 calls on a daily basis sometimes,” John Liehr, Administrative Captain with the Smyrna Police Department said.
Liehr tells News4 scammers are using the law as a scare tactic to try and take advantage of residents.
“Individuals have received phone calls while they’re at home saying that they’ve got some bond money that needs to be paid or that they missed jury duty.”
Liehr says scammers play on your fears of being in trouble with the law or being arrested to try and steal your information. The scammers oftentimes ask you to pay using a voucher, gift card or money cards to pay for bonds. Thankfully, many people hang up the phone, but sometimes residents get fooled. Liehr remembers one victim losing money.
“Over the period of time he spent about $8,000 that he sent to these folks through gift cards that he had went down to our local stores and purchased,” Liehr said.
Police say they would never try to get payments over the phone. If you find this happening to you, call police and don’t give the scammer any personal information.
"Be mindful of wiring anybody any money that you don’t know. Be mindful of getting a gift card from any local stores and just giving that number to anybody over the phone with the hopes that you’re going to get out some kind of trouble, cause that’s not how it works,” Liehr said.
It’s not just Smyrna Police seeing this scam happen. Other agencies have also proactively warned the public about this scam affecting people across the country. More information is provided below.
