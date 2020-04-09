NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - “I filed March 15th. I’ve been doing it week by week. Doing it on a weekly claim.”
Thomas Adams lives in Smyrna. Like many he’s hoping to get unemployment benefits.
“I”m just really curious if I’m ever gonna get approved or not,” Adams said.
Adams says he is still waiting on his employer to respond but so far, he has not gotten very far.
“Hundreds of employers across Tennessee have filed those partial claims lists on behalf of their employees. And we are working to upload all those lists to the system and get those processed,” Department of Labor & Workforce Development Spokesperson Chris Cannon said.
News 4 took Adams’s concerns to the Department of Labor. Within a few hours, the Department found Adams’s application and got him approved.
Cannon says they’ve seen an influx of applicants, but they are getting people the money that they need.
More than 100 people will be working on Good Friday to help process these unemployment claims being filed.
“Just this week alone Tennessee will pay more than 100,000 claimants $30 million in unemployment benefits and to put that into perspective during a typical week the state pays fewer than 15,000 people 4 million dollars in benefits,” Cannon said.
Adams is happy he’s one step closer to getting some relief.
"I got approved and I was doing my happy dance,” Adams said.
The Department of Labor says they’re working on a capacity upgrade to their server. They also plan on launching new techniques some time this weke to help Tennesseans who are logging onto their site.
