NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For many business owners, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday are critical to staying afloat.

But small business owners are resilient.

Alaya Morris and Devron Davis started Black Moga and their jewelry business in August.

“At our first moga session that was held at Percy Priest Lake, it was an amazing turnout. We had over 20 people there just to support and do yoga,” Morris said.

Jessica Maloan Vastagh owns Gift Horse in East Nashville. She said running her business during the pandemic has been interesting, to say the least.

“I keep telling my employees it’s like you’re one all over again because we’re four years in, but I feel like everything is so different and the way we’ve been kind of learning how to do business has totally changed. There’s been a learning curve for sure, but I’m really grateful,” Vastagh said.

Allison Holley, who owns Apple & Oak, had to learn how to pivot this year as well.

“I thought the shutdown would be really hard on us, but actually it ended up being that people were at home and they were shopping, so that was good,” Holley said.

With the holidays approaching, each of them said customer support from the local community is needed now more than ever, especially during Small Business Saturday.

“During this time, I think it’s really important for people to check on their local businesses and just see what they have,” Morris said.

“This year, being so hard on local businesses. I mean this week and this day may be what keeps the businesses around for the next year,” Holley said. “That sounds daunting, but it’s actually true. Because, you know, November and December are followed by January and February, and in typical retail, January and February are a scary time. If we don’t have a strong November and December, a lot of businesses will have to make hard decisions at the beginning of next year.”

One thing each of these business owners have in common – their support for other business owners.

“Lots of people, this is their dream. They’ve worked hard and worked multiple jobs to be able to open these places,” Vastagh said. “I think that’s just an important thing for neighborhoods to have.”