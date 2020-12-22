NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The pandemic has really brought a lot of things to light and hurt many people.
Senior citizen safety advocate and Director of the Victory Over Crime program Ashley Hunter says with COVID-19 and unemployment being a major hurdle for so many in 2020, it’s created a perfect storm for scammers to take advantage of seniors.
“It’s also allowed many bad actors to take advantage of our older population,” Hunter said. “Older adults are more likely to be financially exploited because a lot of times, they might have more of a regular income through social security or investments or savings they saved a lifetime for.”
So what should you do?
“Probably the most important thing — and I know this is the standard scam line — if it looks and sounds too good to be true, it really probably is,” Hunter said.
And if they’re trying to pressure you to do something or send information to them quickly that’s a huge red flag.
And just like with most scams, remember — you won’t be asked to pay bills using gift cards and if you think it could be a scam, you can always reach back out to the company via a number or email listed on their website and not the number or email that reached out to you initially.
