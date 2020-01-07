Security company penalized by state for allegedly allowing hiring security guards not properly licensed

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - They’re hired to keep you safe, protect you at work or when you walk into a business. Now one security company is under fire for allegedly hiring guards without them getting their proper license.
“Another security guard who worked for Securitas had known about security guards who were unlicensed. At least four security guards were working without a license for this company,” said Kevin Walters, a spokesperson with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance.
Documents obtained by News4 shows in June 2019 a man working for Securitas Securities USA at the Nissan Export Center in Murfreesboro filed a complaint with the state saying he “possessed firsthand knowledge of unlicensed guards within the company.”
After an investigation by the Department of Commerce and Insurance, state officials found at least four guards were hired without proper licenses. One of the guards admitted to working for Securitas before submitting a license application. The department says in order to obtain your license you have to go through hours of training.
“Those rules are in place to protect consumers and to protect other professionals. Working without a license puts everyone at risk in any kind of profession that we regulate, whether it be the public or whether it’s other professionals,” said Walters.
When it comes security Buford Tune, owner of Academy of Personal Protection Security, said proper training and licensure is important. It’s not just about paper work, he said, it’s about keeping you safe when situations get tough.
“You gotta know how to talk to people and how to handle it with people. They have no training to get the license to start with and they’re protecting you and your family when you’re out in public,” Tune said.
This isn’t the first allegation against Securitas.
According to two disciplinary action reports, Securitas was given a $1,500 civil penalty last February for the same thing. In August, the company paid a $14,000 penalty for hiring unregistered guards in Knoxville.
News4 reached out to Securitas Securities USA for a response and is waiting to hear back.
