NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – TDOT crews are out treating the roads for the second winter storm in a week. When the storm hit, News4 saw kids out sledding on snow covered streets and drivers still getting stuck on the side of the road.

"I'm from DC. We get 25 to 30 inches of this stuff and I have to clear it out. I moved to Nashville so I could get away from the snow,” Peter Edmondo, a drivers said.

Edmondo isn’t a fan of the snow. For those newer to Nashville, they have a plan.

"I'm just going slow. Super icy,” Nicole Tietz, another driver said.

The winter weather has been nonstop for TDOT workers. They've been clearing and treating interstates and main state routes across 26 counties.

“117,000 miles in two and a half days. I mean that’s a lot. That’s a lot,” Kathryn Schulte with TDOT said. Since Sunday night, TDOT said they've used around 20,000 tons of salt on the roads. To give some perspective, that's equal to 10,000 cars.

On top of that, they have about 300 plow operators.

“We’ve been rotating them to make sure that we have trucks on the road at all times, but also trying to give our folks a break too,” Schulte said.

Ahead of Wednesday’s weather, they restocked smaller salt bins in the outlying counties.

Drivers worry about how much snow and ice the Midstate will get.

"I think it's going to get worse,” Terry Davis, another driver said.

"Unfortunately, if we do get two to three inches, we'll just be back in the same situation like we were the other night,” Edmondo said.

With it being warmer than it was Tuesday night, TDOT said that helps with their treatment. They also said the road temperature is usually a few degrees warmer than the air temperature.