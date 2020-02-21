NASHVILLE (WSMV) - We all hate pesky, unwanted robocalls.
But there’s one robocall that has been circulating trying to scare people.
When you answer, the person on the line claims they’re with the Social Security Administration and scares you into thinking you’re going to jail if you don’t give them your private information.
“I was taken aback. Like, how did my social security card get compromised??” Tullahoma resident Annette Hinkle said.
Hinkle is one of tens of thousands of Americans who report Social Security imposters to the FTC every year. In fact, the FTC says it’s the number one scam being reported right now.
According to the FTC, people filed nearly 73,000 reports about Social Security imposters in the first six months of 2019, with reported losses of $17,000.
Hinkle said she’s glad she didn’t fall for it, but hopes warning others will prevent them from potentially being fooled.
“There’s part of me that didn’t believe it was true and I became really concerned about our elderly population or people who don’t understand getting that kind of phone call,” Hinkle said.
The FTC says that The Social Security Administration will never call to threaten your benefits or ask you to wire money, send cash or gift cards.
Also, never give your social security number to callers saying that they are from the Social Security Administration.
More information from the FTC can be found below:
- FTC: Getting bombarded by scam calls? You’re not alone - https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2019/12/getting-bombarded-scam-calls-youre-not-alone
- FTC: Social Security is not trying to take your benefits - https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2019/09/social-security-not-trying-take-your-benefits
- FTC: Government imposter scams top the list of reported frauds - https://www.ftc.gov/news-events/blogs/data-spotlight/2019/07/government-imposter-scams-top-list-reported-frauds
- You can explore the data about imposter scams and losses here - https://www.ftc.gov/enforcement/data-visualizations/explore-data
