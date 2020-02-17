NASHVILLE (WSMV) - If you got a call from your city or state government, would you pick up the phone?
That’s what one local woman did, but instead of hearing from city leaders, she says a scammer was on the other line. Wilma Marugg immediately hung up the phone.
“If you touch 1, you can speak with a representative, CLUNK!” Marugg said.
Marugg usually is very skeptical about picking up her landline, but decided to answer when she noticed the caller ID said it was Metro Government.
“I lost my husband recently and I thought it was maybe them calling about his voting to take him off the list,” Marugg said.
It wasn’t. It was a scam called “ID Spoofing.”
The Federal Trade Commission says scammers call your phone, making you think it’s someone you trust, like a local, state or government agency.
“I’ve heard about it as the state level, I’ve heard about it with Nashville Electric Service.”
Nashville Vice Mayor Jim Shulman says if you ever get one of these calls, hang up right away and report it to the agency the scammers are posing as.
“Metro Government is not in the business of selling credit cards or figuring out better loan options for people,” Shulman said.
Marugg has a message for the scammer doing this
“Go get a job!” Marugg said.
