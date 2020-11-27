NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Thomas Kelly owns Creative Soulz Printing.

“I officially started my business last year, August 2019,” Kelly said. “We specialize in business cards, banners, postcards and flyers.”

This year his experience has been good.

“As far as my business, Creative Soulz Printing, it has grown a lot, mainly because during this pandemic, a lot of other people are starting their businesses, so they need me,” Kelly said. “They need business cards. They need the labels for their packaging and products. They need the post cards and banners to get the marketing out there.”

Like Kelly, many have learned to adapt to operating their business during the pandemic.

“We’re still growing, we’re still learning, and we’re just trying to do better and get our name out there,” Megan Hilton said.

Hilton owns Dobson’s Handmade Designs with her mother. They make and sell candles.

“When making or breaking, I can definitely say that just getting supplies ready for people who are trying to shop online has been hectic for us because our supplies sometimes don’t ship to us in time,” Hilton said.

“I think one of the things I’ve noticed is actually something to be celebrated is how quickly a lot of small businesses pivoted,” Latanya Channel, Tennessee State Director of the U.S. Small Business Administration, said.

Channel said they’ve made it their mission at SBA to educate and inform small businesses on how to seek help this year.

“When the pandemic first hit, I think we probably did two or three webinars a day with the state of Tennessee to make sure we got the word out about the type of relief that was available to them,” Channel said.

Channel said the demand from small businesses have remained high since the pandemic began.

“At on point we were counting about 800 phone calls a day,” Channel said.

Her advice? Reach out to the SBA to make sure you’re taken care of through these next few months.

“You don’t want two years later to have the government to come knocking and say, wait a minute, you didn’t shut down that business right two years ago,” Channel said.

Click for information about programs from the U.S. Small Business Administration.