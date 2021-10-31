Saving the Black Family Farm, New Federal Program aims to right the wrongs of the past

For decades, Black famers have battled obstacles based solely on their skin color. During slavery, enslaved Africans helped make cotton king and tobacco gold.
After the civil war, discrimination meant that many Black farmers oftentimes faced obstacles not just obtaining land but keeping it in their families. Now a new federal program is looking to help Black farmers.
Can the pain of the past be overcome by new programs in the present. Saving the Black Family Farm airs Monday at 6
