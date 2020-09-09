Repairs underway at Cookeville apartment complex damaged by March tornado

Repairs are now underway at a Cookeville apartment complex damaged by the March tornado after a Call 4 Action report.

COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV)- After nearly six months waiting for repairs, residents at the Broadway Apartments in Cookeville said work is finally being done to repair tornado damage.

Pictures were sent to News 4 on Wednesday night from residents at the complex. This is a follow up to a story that you will only see on News 4.

The pictures show repairs on the side of the building and on the roof, an improvement from when News 4 visited the property previously.

Last Tuesday, our Call 4 Action Team interviewed people living at the apartments.

For months, they've asked property managers to fix the repairs left behind after the tornado narrowly missed them.

Two days after our story aired, Huff Management responded to our questions and said they take the concerns of residents very seriously.

Huff Management added that they had several challenges including delays with insurance claims and securing contractors during the pandemic.

News 4 will continue working for you and bring you any updates as they become available.

