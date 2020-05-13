NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - “There have never been bills this large passed in all of American history. So the government is coming to the rescue.”
Representative Jim Cooper spoke with News 4 Wednesday afternoon about how Congress wants to get you another batch of financial relief.
“I’m pretty confident the bill will pass the house on Friday. Then the Senate will be forced to come up with their opposing offer,” Rep. Cooper said.
In two days, Rep. Cooper says they’ll vote on the HEROES Act a $3 trillion bill.
“One third of it is aid to state and local governments. And that’s to help shore up the finances of cities like Nashville and smaller cities, as well as states like Tennessee that’ve not only lost most of their revenue these days, but have also been forced to pay for unemployment benefits and things like that,” Rep. Cooper said.
Another portion of the bill is set for essential workers on the front lines.
“Policemen, firemen, nurses, folks like that who’ve been stressed out in dealing with this terrible disease,” Rep. Cooper said.
The Bill also includes $3.6 billion for election preparation.
“Absentee balloting which has existed in every state should be more widespread. So that essentially people can feel comfortable voting by mail at home,” Rep. Cooper said.
The 1800 page bill also considers relief for small businesses.
"So far at least, the second tranche of PPP loans is not running out as fast as the first tranche was. People have been slower to ask for the PPP loans. Now the SBA is still overwhelmed with demands for the EIDL loans. But there’s a lot of small business assistance in this bill. Really more than has even been offered in all of American history,” Rep. Cooper said.
Representative Cooper says the last bill to pass through congress almost did so unanimously with bipartisan support. He’s hoping the same goes for this one...so that it can get into the hands of Americans fast.
