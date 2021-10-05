FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Investing in a home when it’s a booming housing market like this one in Middle Tennessee can be a stressful one.

Attorney Robert Notestine knows this because he’s been in the real estate business for over than 35 years.

“They’ll say, ‘Oh, well, we just want to get in, we’ll take care of it later.’ And sometimes that doesn’t work out very well,” Notestine said.

The number one thing he said you should do is research companies before doing business.

“Number one, to see if they have financial strength to do it, if they stay on the job, if they have a history of not paying their subcontractors or suppliers,” Notestine said. “That kind of stuff you can pick up sometimes from the internet.”

Williamson County couple take custom builder to court After spending years being a firefighter, Michael Caro, his wife Brandi and his 80-year-old mom wanted to leave California with their eyes set on the Volunteer State.

News4 introduced to Michael and Brandi Caro, a couple from California currently going through a legal dispute with custom builder Dalamar Homes after they said the building canceled their contract.

“My mom was ready to move. We sold our house. Everything’s ready to go,” Michael Caro said.

The Caros said the cancellation followed conversations surrounding specific ADA accessible requests for his 80-year-old mom to get in and around the house, requests that weren’t fulfilled.

“Not the entire house ADA complaint, but we had specific things on the plan that were done specifically to assist my mother,” Michael Caro said.

Notestine said make sure you have everything documented.

“No verbal change orders, get it in writing. Get is signed off by the builder. If you go to closing and everything is signed and done that way, then you’ll know what you’re paying for that house,” Notestine said.

In conversations leading up to the termination, the Caros allege the company wanted them to sign a lifetime nondisclosure agreement.

“I contacted my attorney and he said do not sign that because you will be giving away every one of your rights,” Michael Caro said.

Notestine said that is less common.

“We have disclosure laws in Tennessee, but they generally apply with real estate transactions. They generally apply for existing housing and a builder who’s building a new house on a new lot is basically exempt from disclosure,” Notestine said.

Notestine said consider hiring both an experienced full-time agent and having a real estate attorney comb through those contracts for you. There will likely be things that you will miss that they will understand right away.