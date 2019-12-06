NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A contractor News 4 previously mentioned for allegedly not finishing a pool job could soon be facing another hurdle.
Christopher Warren, owner of The Poolman/Chris’s Pool’s failed to appear in court Friday morning.
News 4 discovered Warren was arrested on November 13th for Unlicensed Use of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession or Casual Exchange.
On October 18th, News 4 interviewed Craig Eversoll. Eversoll hired Warren last October to work on his pool.
Eversoll suffers from PLS, a rare disease that weakens your muscles. His doctor told him exercise is the best way to extend his life.
"I thought, well, what better way to exercise, than having a pool,” Eversoll said.
Eversoll tells News 4 he signed a contract, paying Warren $3,000 upfront for a $6,000 job.
After giving him the money, Eversoll says Warren never finished the job.
After News 4's original story, Warren promised that he would be in touch and return Eversoll’s money in four weeks.
According to Eversoll, he never did.
News 4 attempted to reach Warren at his home and by telephone two weeks ago for an update on Eversoll’s situation.Warren never returned our phone calls.
Because Warren failed to appear in court, officials tell us a warrant will be issued for his arrest.
News 4 will continue to follow this story.
