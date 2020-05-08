MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Police in Mt. Juliet are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to a missing woman's whereabouts.
The police departments says 34-year-old Deavin Nicole Walker was last seen on Wednesday, February 26 and was last known to be walking in the Willoughby Station neighborhood after telling a family member she was going to the store.
Walker was reported missing on April 16.
She was last seen wearing a white shirt with green sweatpants. She also had a cell phone with her that is no longer working.
Walker is 5-feet, 3-inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair in dreadlocks with highlighted tips.
Police say she was a frequent visitor to the Lebanon area in the past.
Anyone who has information on Walker's whereabouts is urged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at 615-754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling 615-754-TIPS (8477) or via the police department website, which can be found here.
