NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A frustrated customer of Piedmont Natural Gas turned to the Call 4 Action team after learning that a broken gas meter resulted in a hefty bill.

While the company said the problem is rare, the hit it can take on your wallet can hurt.

White House resident Diane Gray didn’t think anything was wrong with her gas meter at the side of her home.

“I don’t know what happened to their reading,” Gray said.

For years, Gray had automatic budget billing, meaning her bill is based on her average usage and remains the same throughout the year. Then, Gray received a letter from Piedmont.

“Saying that the $30 a month that you have been charged is incorrect, because we found that a meter is broken,” Gray said.

Not only that.

“Their documentation showed that it had been broken for about a year,” Gray said.

Which brought her bill to over $1,000.

“When I asked about sharing the expense, there was no positive response to that at all. It was either you pay, or you’ll be cut off,” Gray said.

Gray is not the only person that has reached out to News4 with this issue.

In October, News4 Investigates reported about another Middle Tennessee woman facing the same issue.

DeAnn Scott moved out of her home and received a large bill after Piedmont discovered that her meter was broken.

“I thought this is crazy. How often is this happening,” Gray said.

Megan Miles, spokesperson for Piedmont Natural Gas, said the company had 15 complaints in 2019 and 17 from 2020 to present, a number she said is a fraction of 1% of the 1 million customers served.

“This is crazy. You had a broken meter and you want me to pay for it,” Gray said.

News4 checked with the Tennessee Utility Commission. It said that each company determines who is in charge of keeping an eye on the meter.

When it comes to Piedmont, Miles said it’s both the company and the customers’ responsibility to watch for the signs that something could be off.

“Customers can look at their online accounts and on their bills and it will show them what their energy usage is,” Miles said.

If that usages stays the same year-round, Miles said that’s a red flag – another warning sign in Gray’s case.

“Her energy usage on her bill during this time frame was zero, so that should send up a red flag that something might not be right,” Miles said.

Gray just wishes the problem was discovered earlier.

“Somewhere along the lines, someone needs to be monitoring something so that you find out and it’s your responsibility to do something about it,” Gray said.

Piedmont said it informed Gray about the adjustments and changes to her bill. Piedmont also said it wants customers to contact them immediately if there’s any unusual activity on their bill so they can quickly address any potential equipment issues.