NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- Percy "Master P" Miller traveled to Nashville Friday and sat down for an open and honest conversation about his life and his climb up the ladder to success.

At the National Museum of African American Music, Miller spoke for over an hour and a half about becoming a rapper, becoming a business owner and investor. He said what he learned the most that have helped his career is constantly thinking ahead and networking with those around him.

Miller, CEO of P. Miller Enterprises, told the crowd the climb up did not come without a few obstacles. So now Miller said he owes it to the community to give back and give advice.

With Miller's son now attending Tennessee State University, he told News4 that he adores the Music City and is happy to come back for this event.

"To be in Nashville, this is growing. When you talk about entrepreneurs, there are times that we're coming together with unity, educating the culture and the people," Miller said. "And, I just see so many great entrepreneurs here. To connect with them. It's been beautiful."

After speaking with the crowd, members of the audience had a chance to ask Miller questions. One message he told the crowd was not to be afraid to take a chance.

"My thing is, don't be afraid to fail. And don't be afraid to take a swing. In whatever your dreams are. Because when you take a swing, it's like playing baseball," Miller said. "You can't hit the ball unless you swing at it. So don't be afraid to do that, and nothing is going to be perfect."

Miller strives to provide men and women with valuable resources and accessibility, especially for African American and Latinx entrepreneurs.

The event was hosted by Launch Tennessee and in partnership with the Nashville Entrepreneur Center's Twende program and the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM).