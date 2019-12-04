NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Looking at the quiet neighborhood off of Pennock Avenue in East Nashville, you can see why people enjoy living there.
Recently however, its what’s been hitting their noses that’s causing a stir.
"Acrid, smokey rubber. . It definitely stings the nostrils,” resident D.A. Delia said.
Jack Henderson says he’s smelled a strange odor in the morning and evenings for about two weeks.
“It’s really nasty. It smells like burning tires or burning rubber,” Henderson said.
It’s not just outside either.
"We've smelled it in our house as well,” Henderson said.
Henderson knows he is not the only one. On social media, people from the Cleveland Park and the Highland Heights neighborhood associations have been talking about the stinky smell.
"People have said, oh I smell it on Ellington and trinity. I smelled it on Fern Avenue,” Henderson said.
Hugh Atkins with the Metro Health Department says they’ve received a number of complaints over the past few days. Their team believes the odor is coming a mulch processing facility near Trinity Lane.
“The mulch processing facility they are required to turn the mulch over to reduce the risk of a fire. So when they do that and the weather is colder, some steam escapes and carries the odor with it,” Atkins said.
Their air pollution control division is also looking to determine if there’s another source. Atkins says it may smell terrible but right now does not think it’s harmful.
"What they've found thus far would not be detrimental to the public's health,” Atkins said.
D.A. Delia who lives across from Henderson isn’t too worried about it.
No, there's definitely more to be concerned about than smelling something random,” Delia said.
Random or not, Henderson wants it gone and fast.
"I just hope it gets dealt with cause it's not very pleasant,”
News 4 reached out to the company who owns the business. We are waiting to hear back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.