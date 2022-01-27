Parents of young adults with severe intellectual disabilities file lawsuit against TennCare

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Families with disabled loved ones said the state is making it too hard for them to get assistance, and they want that to change now.
Five plaintiffs are taking part in a lawsuit against TennCare and the Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration, hoping it will make it easier for their loved ones to get the help they need.
“Every time they make changes, it affects my daughter,” Sadiatou Jallow said.
Jallow’s daughter, 26-year-old Binta, needs her help every second of the day.
“My daughter was born with multiple disabilities. She can’t walk, can’t talk, can’t see,” Jallow said.
Binta is enrolled in a special TennCare program administered by the Tennessee Department of Intellectual Disabilities (DIDD), known as the DIDD Wavier. The DIDD Waiver gives extensive care to people with intellectual and development disabilities and allows them to live at home with their families.
However, Jallow claims that for more than a decade, TennCare and DIDD have failed to adequately staff the shifts of coverage that TennCare acknowledges Binta needs.
“There’s no communication, no case manager,” Jallow said.
Jallow is a single parent and has a heart condition, so care for Binta is her biggest priority and concern. It’s why she said she’s joined a lawsuit against the state.
“This is a problem that we see all the time,” Cady Kaiman, Supervising Attorney with the Tennessee Justice Center, said.
The Tennessee Justice Center argues that the state offers such a low pay rate for this program that families have a hard time finding caregivers. They argue that ultimately, this means some families will have to put their loved ones in a facility.
“It’s an incredibly important issue and without these home community-based services, individuals are truly at risk of losing their life,” Kaiman said.
Jallow said she doesn’t want that to happen to her daughter.
“We are tired, but I’m not giving up,” Jallow said.
News4 reached out to TennCare for comment, but the agency said it cannot comment on pending legislation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.