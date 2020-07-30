SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Many people are struggling right now. It’s what prompted one man to reach out to our newsroom.
Adam Zanghi, who lives in Shelbyville pleaded for News 4 to look into something that he says affects many people here in Middle Tennessee: The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer Program or P-EBT. It’s a potential option for families with children who receive free or reduced meals at school.
“I wanted to say something to you guys, cause I know there’s people that are even worse, and not getting an answer,” Zanghi said.
The program is helpful to many parents like Zanghi. It provides them with $5.70 per child for each day that child qualifies for P-EBT. Zanghi has two children, and a third on the way.
“I’m actually at school right now. I’m trying to get my RN, so I’m at home and with all the COVID right now, and she’s pregnant, she’s been cut. She can’t drive around or anything. So, she doesn’t get any travel pay anymore. That’s a $1,000 that was with us extra a month that’s now gone,” Zanghi said.
It’s why he applied for the program back in June. Since getting accepted, he still has not received his P-EBT card.
“They said, everyone is having an issue. They don’t know if EBT hasn’t sent the cards out. They don’t know what. So just wait over the weekend, you’ll get it by Monday,” Zanghi said.
But Monday came and went, and still nothing. News 4 reached out to the Department of Human Services. They replied:
Thank you for letting us know about this customer’s concern. The Department of Human Service is reaching out to him directly to provide an update. Any other customers that have questions about their P-EBT cases are encouraged to call our Family Assistance Service Center at 1-866-311-4287 or fill out a customer inquiry here.
Due to the volume of P-EBT cards being issued in Tennessee and many other states by our vendor, we are experiencing higher than normal demand for production and mailing of the cards. Because of this, some of Tennessee’s cards are being mailed later than normal.
Zanghi told News 4 he did receive a call from the Department, letting him know that he should get his card in the next 5 to 7 business days, but he won’t believe it until it’s in his hands.
“I think that you finally put pressure that they actually called, but I still don’t think that we got true information. I don’t think even the state level knows,” Zanghi said.
For more information on the P-EBT program, click here.
