NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - He’s a cute golden retriever who works as a service dog.
Henry, or King Henry of Nashville on Instagram, has over 126,000 followers. But a recent post on his page has his fans demanding answers.
According to the post, Henry and his family walked into a restaurant in New York in December when a hostess allegedly asked them for Henry’s ID.
Henry owner said in the post that she is not required by law to show any ID for a service dog, telling the restaurant, “He is my service dog for a medical condition called POTS. He has an alert and response to oncoming episodes.”
Still not wanting to admit them, Henry’s owner asked for the manage only to be allegedly told by management that they still need to show an ID. Henry and his family eventually left.
“Identification is not required and it cannot be required in any way, shape or form,” said Brandon Brown, Executive Director of Empower Tennessee.
News4 told Brown about the post and the allegations.
“There are two questions that a business can ask with it comes to a service animal. Number 1, is this animal used to mitigate a situation related to a disability, and Number 2, what is the task that’s performed to mitigate the disability. Those are the only questions a business can ask,” said Brown.
News4 called the restaurant in question. The worker who answered said the manager wasn’t in.
“In those situations, an action is considered discriminatory and that could be subject to litigation and so there is a risk that businesses take if they’re not informed on their responsibilities,” said Brown.
News4 reached out to Henry’s owner but has not heard back.
According to the post, the owner also claimed that the manager at the restaurant said he was allergic to dogs.
Empower Tennessee said a restaurant still has to accommodate the service dog.
“Both people would have to be accommodated and put people in two different spaces, but you can’t isolate either one of those people in the same public space because the point is it’s a public space. It’s a place where anybody and the public can come in and receive service,” said Brown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.