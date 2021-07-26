The Olympic games present a huge opportunity for hackers. The risk is not just to the games themselves, but to us, as streamers of the action.
We're streaming on our phones, computers and more - and those free and faster feeds could expose hackers to your passwords. They're then trying to use your machines to mine crypto currency.
Silicon Valley cyber security companies are already tracking them.
"They're trying to install malicious software on your computer .. that can then result in anything from ransomware to information stealing to coin miners,” Deepeen Desai, VP of Security Research for Zscaler, said.
Here's the best advice from security experts.
- When it comes to streaming sites, go with what you know.
- Don't download apps or click links promising "faster" speeds or gifts.
- They're likely scam sites set up to try and snag your passwords.
