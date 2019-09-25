NASHVILLE, TN.- Call 4 Action has received several complaints about people receiving confusing bills when they get their car repaired.
One woman this has happened to lives in North Nashville.
“Had I known that I was going to end up paying $1,100 on brakes, this is insane. I don’t care if I’m making payments on it, I’m not paying anyone $1,100 for brakes and rotors on my car!” Kewanna Holt said.
Holt says she just wanted her car fixed. Instead, she felt slighted.
“I want completely out of the contract,” Holt said.
Holt tells News 4 that she went to Midas in Rivergate last month to get her brakes done. She says she agreed to a payment plan with a finance company.
The initial receipt that she showed us had a total of $539.45.
“They said it would be about $42.00 a month.
That was until she claims she opened up her email and saw a startling number from the finance company.
“I noticed they were charging me $653 charges in interest! Which is more than what the work itself cost! I was never aware of that!" Holt said.
News 4 reached out to Midas. In a statement they told us Holt came to their facility, filled out the application for their 3rd party finance company and they completed their car repairs. They added that they became aware of Holt's concerns and felt she put them in a tough position to come up with a fair solution. In the end they decided to voice the contract and will not seek payment for the work performed.
Tips on how to deal with car repairs:
https://www.checkbook.org/national/auto-repair-shops/articles/How-to-Deal-with-an-Auto-Repair-Shop-5844
