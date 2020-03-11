NORTH NASHVILLE, TN.- On historic Jefferson Street in North Nashville, you can see that Music City Cleaners took a direct hit.
“It’s just all wood and bricks,” Owner Joshua Mundy said.
Mundy has owned Music City Cleaners for over a decade.
“I’ve been here since 2008,” Mundy said.
After last week’s tornado, Mundy says he still can’t believe the building that once stood tall is now rubble.
“It just still gives me chills,” Mundy said.
Mundy is not just thinking about himself, but his workers.
“With employees, I immediately put it out there on social media cause they still have bills, but we don’t have revenue to pay them,” Mundy said.
If you would like to assist with this, click here.
Chris Cannon with the Department of Labor and Workforce Development says there are options out there for employers and employees.
The State of Tennessee administers the Unemployment Insurance Program (UI) and the Disaster Unemployment Assistance Program (DUA), funded by the federal government. Impacted employees could be eligible to receive a weekly benefit from one of these two programs.
“When you own your own business or you work for yourself or you’re self employed or you’re a 10-99 employee, you may be eligible for the disaster unemployment assistance, even though you’re not eligible for the typical state unemployment,” Cannon said.
The state says employers with businesses affected by the tornadoes should contact the state to provide details about their situation and a list of employees impacted by the closure. It can help expedite the process for workers when they file for unemployment benefits.
Employees who no longer have a place to work should call to start the process of determining if they are eligible for one of the unemployment programs.
Any worker can file for unemployment assistance by clicking here:
https://www.tn.gov/workforce/unemployment/apply-for-benefits-redirect-2/online-application.html
Only workers whose place of employment is in a declared a federal disaster area can apply for DUA. Currently, in Tennessee, the federal government has declared Davidson, Putnam, and Wilson counties major disaster areas.
Employer Phone Number: 615-551-3501
Employee Phone Number: 615-247-5138
Callers can leave a voicemail 24 hours a day and a staff member will return the call as soon as possible.
In the midst of the rubble, one part of the building remained untouched. The entertainment center at the top still had bottles standing tall.
“A friend of mine told me that’s a sign that a celebration is going to take place in the end of all of this!” Mundy said.
It’s that sign he’ll remember in the weeks and months ahead.
There are currently three mobile American Job Centers open for employees and employers to receive assistance:
Multi-agency resource Center-1 in Davidson Co.
Hermitage Community Center, 3720 James Kay Ln
Multi-agency resource Center- 2 in Davidson Co.
East Park Community Center, 600 Woodland St
Multi-agency resource Center- 3 in Davidson Co
Hadley Community Center, 1037 28th Ave. N
Officials will be at those mobile locations until Friday.
