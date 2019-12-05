NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- News4 launched Call 4 Action in August of 2019, and by the end of November we have received more than 275 calls for help, resulting in the recovery or retrieval of nearly $70,000 for Middle Tennessee consumers.
The volunteers who devote their time to help area residents with issues ranging from home improvement and car repair issues to landlord-tenant problems.
Through the end of November, $69,873.13 has been retrieved for area consumers across many different categories.
Many of the calls our volunteers receive turn out to be informational only, with out team answering questions and providing useful information, along with connecting the callers with whomever may be able to provide direct assistance.
If you have an issue you need assistance with, have questions you are unable to find answers to, or need help with a consumer problem of another nature, you can call 615-353-CALL (615-353-2255). Our volunteers are available Monday through Friday from 11:00am to 1:00pm.
You may also complete this online complaint form to begin the process:
We are always accepting applications from Middle Tennessee residents who would be willing to offer a couple of hours per week to man our Call 4 Action center her at the WSMV studios in Nashville.
Click here to complete an application to volunteer with Call 4 Action.
