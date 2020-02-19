NASHVILLE, TN. - From Walking Dead Fans to Vendors, News 4 has heard from several people over the last year, claiming the owners of Walker Stalkers, LLC would not answer their calls or give them refunds from various Walker Stalker Con and Fan Fest events.
Now, the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office is officially getting involved.
“We were concerned about their cancelling of the events and the fact that consumers were out money and not getting their money back,” Attorney General Jeff Hill said.
News 4 obtained a copy of the lawsuit filed Tuesday against Walker Stalkers LLC and the owner James Frazier.
Full Coverage:
The 16 page civil enforcement complaint alleges Walker Stalker and Frazier engaged in “unfair, deceptive or misleading acts by refusing to promptly refund consumers the money they were owed.”
“We’ve received 41 consumer complaints and we’ve realized that there are a lot more consumers out there obviously,” Hill said.
The suit claims this happened in multiple cities, including Portland, Oregon, London, United Kingdom, Phoenix, Arizona and in Nashville.
The lawsuit also states that Walker Stalker allegedly owes at least $1,655,844 to various creditors, not including consumers, vendors, actors and tax liens.
“We feel the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office is uniquely situated to be able to file a lawsuit on behalf of the state, to try to get those consumers some relief,” Hill said.
News 4 reached out to James Frazier for comment. We are waiting to hear back.
Currently, the AG's office is unsure exactly how much money is going to be available for consumers, nor can they estimate how much is owed.
However, Hill says that is part of the lawsuit, to try and figure out what’s available, what options are out there for consumers and what the owner, James Frazier has to do to return money to consumers, vendors and actors.
The Better Business Bureau tells News 4 that they have received over 120 unanswered complaints against Walker Stalkers LLC in the last 12 months and over 158 unanswered complaints over the last three years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.