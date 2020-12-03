A new study shows a growing trend in apps aimed at teens that could put their safety at risk.
Teenagers almost always have their phone and they are using them to play a gaming app or share videos on Tik Tok or Instagram.
However, News 4 looks into how those apps are connected to your children's safety.
"We found that 78 percent of apps directed at teens contain in-app purchase. When you compare that to the general audience, only 50 percent of apps were directed to them," Dona Fraser, Senior VP of Privacy Initiatives with BBB National Programs said.
At 10 p.m., we’ll explain what parents need to know to make sure their teens are protected.
