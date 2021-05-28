NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – One victim we talked to was scammed out of money after moving to a new home. “I went to check my bank statement and realized they charged $89.95. I think is what it was,” the victim said. He didn’t want to be identified.
“I just hurried up, filled out my information and did [like] autofill and all of that stuff. And I paid the price for it,” said the victim.
He just moved to east Nashville. While setting up his utilities he realized that he forgot about forwarding his mail. So, he went online and googled ‘USPS address forwarding.’ “I mean, the site looks just like a USPS site, same color scheme and everything.”
But it wasn’t. He says he hit submit, thinking it’ll only take out a dollar. “It didn’t say the amount --of what you’re being charged...so that was a red flag,” the victim said.
He ended up losing close to $90!
“First off, $89.00, that’s fortunate --cause the average loss for this scam is between $1,500 and $1,600,” Robyn Householder of the BBB of Middle TN told us. And since last year, the Better Business Bureau of middle Tennessee says they've seen an eleven percent increase in government scams.
“So what’s happening is, consumers, instead of entering in the agency name, that they need the service from, they’re typing in something like ‘Change my address’ and what happens then, all these other sites populate, that look like the real thing but unfortunately are not,” Householder said.
So, make sure you’re going to USPS.gov. Look for a lock box next to the URL and take your time before giving away any of your money.
It’s a lesson the victim we talked to will never forget. “I’m glad you guys are doing the story because I feel like if I would’ve known about it, I would’ve been paying more attention to it, but I had no idea!! I was kind of just like in a rush,” the victim said.
