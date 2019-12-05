NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s no surprise Gil’s Ace Hardware Store in Smyrna carries all types of child proofing gear.
“My customers come in and say ‘Well, I’m a new grandparent. And I’m thinking about my grandchild coming to visit me. So I show them this whole section right here,” Williams said.
The latest news from the Consumer Product Safety Commission shows that the need to take safety steps is urgent.
The report states a child is injured every 43 minutes from tipped over furniture.
The CPSC also says two-thirds of the number of fatalities from tip overs are from toddlers 3 and younger. 51 percent of those fatalities happened in the bedroom.
“Annually the number we’re looking at is 12,500 children are injured and most of those are head injuries,” Joe Martyak, Director of Communications with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
To see full report, click here https://www.cpsc.gov/s3fs-public/2019_Tip_Over_Report.pdf?ZTtzHcrDupbgKIA0ARFbCrdIARfkp1Lt
“Little children, in bedrooms are having not just injuries but deaths because the furniture tips over or the TV falls on them,” Martyak said.
It’s why the Commission is encouraging homeowners to anchor their appliances, furniture and tv’s down.
“That five dollars and that five minutes could literally save the life of your child,” Martyak said.
It’s a sentiment Williams supports, encouraging people to start child proofing their homes right away.
“You should start when they’re a baby cause think about how your house is laid out and where you store chemicals--where’s the sharp edge. Don’t make yourself crazy over it, but you want your baby to be safe,” Williams said.
To prevent a tip-over incident, follow these safety tips in any home where children live or visit:
Anchor furniture to the wall – install low-cost anchoring devices that can prevent TVs, dressers, bookcases and other furniture/appliances from tipping.
Always place TVs on a sturdy, low base and push the TV as far back as possible, particularly if anchoring is not possible.
Avoid displaying or storing items, such as toys and remotes, in places where kids might be tempted to climb up to reach for them.
Store heavier items on lower shelves or in lower drawers.
If purchasing a new TV, consider recycling older ones not currently used. If moving the older TV to another room, be sure it is anchored properly to the wall.
Keep TV and/or cable cords out of reach of children.
Supervise children in rooms where these safety tips have not been followed.
