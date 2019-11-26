NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Electric Service wants to alert customers about a scam currently taking place.
The company tweeted on Tuesday afternoon that it is receiving reports of customers being targeted by scammers who are calling and claiming they will be disconnected if they do not make a payment.
NES is receiving reports of customers being targeted by scammers who are calling and claiming they will be disconnected if they do not make a payment. If you’re unsure of the status of your account, please call NES Customer Relations directly at 615-736-6900. pic.twitter.com/6kAEmzGHOl— Nashville Electric (@NESpower) November 26, 2019
NES said scammers may use phone, in-person or online tactics to target customers. Scammers who target NES customers typically “spoof” or alter the name on the caller ID so that it displays as an NES phone number. They often claim the customer’s account is past due and immediate payment is required. The scammers usually ask customers to purchase a pre-paid debit card and call a toll-free number to make the payment.
NES said it received more than 120 calls on Tuesday reporting the scam.
NES offers the following tips to help customers protect themselves:
- If someone calls threatening to cut off your power if you don’t pay, hang up. This is a scam.
- NES does not provide a toll-free number to call for making a payment.
- If someone in a utility uniform shows up at your door for unscheduled service, check for proper identification and have them wait outside while you call NES at 615-736-6900 to verify their information.
- If you have doubts about a phone call, email, text or on-site visit, reach out to NES at 615-736-6900 before taking any action.
- Never give personal or financial information to an unsolicited caller.
- If you think you are a victim of a scam, contact local police.
