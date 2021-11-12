NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you get an automated call from Nashville Electric Service, listen carefully. They’re warning people about scammers out there pretending to be with the company. NES is taking a proactive approach to scammers with a phone recording that goes like this:
“We’re calling to warn you that scammers are targeting our customers. Scammers want to convince you that your NES bill is passed due. Or, to tell you that there was a problem with your payment. They will try to scare you by saying your power will be cut off if you don’t pay immediately. Don’t fall into their trap,” the recording says.
NES says this is a legitimate call and they’re alerting people about scammers who are using pressure tactics to try and get your money. NES says they’re trying to be proactive and get the word out, especially since we’re approaching the winter months where scams like these typically increase.
“And a lot of times these scammers are requesting for customers to hang up and call a 1-800 number. Or to go make a payment with a prepaid debit card. Or, the latest is go to an ATM and pay by cryptocurrency. We do not do these types of demands! And we do not take any type of cryptocurrency,” Sylvia Smith, Vice President of Customer Service, NES said. If you do get a suspicious call or you’re worried about people using pressure tactics against you, call NES directly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.