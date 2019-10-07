NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)
With the first heavy rainfall in a month now hitting Nashivlle, one neighbor said it’s reminding him of the flooding that often occurs in his yard.
“It’s storm water that runs through my yard when it rains,” James Johnson said.
For the last 30 years James Johnson has called Madison home. It’s a large space that he said constantly gets flooded.
“This water comes down through here in such a rush when we have these rains that it washes all of this rock from behind my neighbors up here on Randy Road and it settles down here on mine and my other neighbors,” Johnson said.
Neighbor Joe Drury really gets the brunt of it. He showed a picture of his home in July, his grass and driveway virtually turned into a river.
“My car would get flooded and I’ve got water in the floorboards,” Drury said. “Why can’t they clean this thing out so it’s not causing me so much problems?” Drury said.
News4 reached out to Metro Water Services.
“Our inspectors have been called out to this property numerous times, and in most of those incidents the investigation showed that there’s no action needed. That things were flowing just fine," said Metro Water Service spokesperson Sonia Allman.
Allman said the water in their yard comes from a creek behind Johnson’s home, an area Allman said they’re not allowed to touch.
“Our infrastructure is designed to carry the public water off the roadway. We cannot unfortunately do anything regarding the private water or work on private property,” Allman said.
Metro Water said its job is to manage the ditch and the culverts in the front yard. Allman also said crews cleaned the drains this year.
For Drury and Johnson, that’s not enough.
Johnson said he reached out to Mayor John Cooper’s office for help as well.
We reached out to the Mayor’s office for comment, but have not heard back.
Metro Water said it’s very important for homeowners to remember that if you’re in proximity of a creek, flooding can occur. They encourage homeowners to invest in flood insurance.
Call 4 Action will continue to follow this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.